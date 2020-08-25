More than 500 COVID-19 cases reported on Alabama campus

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The University of Alabama has recorded 531 cases of COVID-19 on campus since the fall semester began last week. The university system released the number of students, faculty and staff testing positive Tuesday, a day after Tuscaloosa’s mayor ordered bars closed. The university had earlier announced that initial testing found few students returning to campus on Aug. 19 were positive for COVID-19 but said subsequent testing last week found more cases. Auburn University has also seen an uptick in cases since students returned to campus. Auburn reported that 202 students and five employees at the man Auburn campus tested positive for COVID-19 between Aug. 15 and Aug. 21.