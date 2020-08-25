More arrests, 2 injuries after pared-down RNC in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — At least seven people were arrested and two people were hospitalized during protests after North Carolina’s scaled-back share of the Republican National Convention. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said officers used pepper spray on demonstrators and made arrests after a crowd surrounded a burning object in the street after 10 p.m. Monday hours after about 300 delegates renominated President Donald Trump. A video posted to Twitter showed officers running their bikes over people and using pepper spray to disperse the crowd. Four more arrests were made after officers said someone cut down a flag outside police headquarters. Police said they again used pepper spray and two people were hospitalized.