Milwaukee looks to clinch series against Orlando in game 5

Orlando Magic (33-40, eighth in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (56-17, first in the Eastern Conference during the regular season)

Lake Buena Vista, Florida; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EDT

LINE: EVEN; over/under is 226.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Milwaukee leads series 3-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Bucks look to clinch the Eastern Conference first round over the Orlando Magic in game five. The Bucks won the last meeting 121-106. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 31 points to lead Milwaukee to the victory and Nikola Vucevic recorded 31 points in defeat for Orlando.

The Bucks are 37-7 in Eastern Conference games. Milwaukee has the league’s best offense averaging 118.7 points while shooting 47.6% from the field.

The Magic are 20-23 in conference games. Orlando is seventh in the Eastern Conference with 44.5 rebounds per game led by Vucevic averaging 10.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks with 13.6 rebounds and averages 29.5 points. Brook Lopez is averaging 15.7 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 45.3% over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Vucevic leads the Magic scoring 19.6 assists and collecting 10.8 rebounds. Terrence Ross is averaging 12.2 points and three rebounds while shooting 30.8% over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 5-5, averaging 117.9 points, 49.7 rebounds, 26.8 assists, six steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.8 points on 43.0% shooting.

Magic: 2-8, averaging 108.8 points, 43.5 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.7 points on 48.2% shooting.

INJURIES: Bucks: None listed.

Magic: Melvin Frazier Jr.: day to day (back), Vic Law: day to day (lower back), Michael Carter-Williams: day to day (foot), Jonathan Isaac: out for season (acl), Aaron Gordon: day to day (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.