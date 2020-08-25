Millennial Money: 6 Great Recession lessons that still apply

The Great Recession inspired many money lessons that are relevant for the current coronavirus-related economic downturn. If you’re feeling financially squeezed by the pandemic, explore actions that experts have suggested and taken to overcome obstacles in the previous financial crisis. Consider whether you can apply those tips to your current circumstances. Learn about the importance of an emergency fund, access to financial education, multiple income streams and strategic thinking in order to strengthen your outlook. By exploring experts’ wins and losses, you could prevent unnecessary mistakes while navigating your finances in an uncertain economy.