Marchers going to DC for MLK event shot at in Pennsylvania

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Police are investigating after demonstrators marching from Milwaukee to Washington, D.C., in response to the police killing of George Floyd were shot at in Pennsylvania, wounding one person. The shooting happened around midnight Monday. The wounded person was brought to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown with injuries that appeared minor. Pennsylvania State Police said two people were being questioned. In a video posted early Tuesday morning to Facebook, marcher Tory Lowe said the group had parked to organize before they walked up an incline when a man emerged from a house and started shooting at them with a rifle, firing at least seven shots.