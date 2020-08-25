Man charged with murder, assault in Kentucky mall shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Police have arrested the man they say is responsible for a shooting at a Kentucky mall that killed one and wounded two others. Lexington Police said in a statement that 19-year-old Xavier Hardin was charged Monday evening with murder and two counts of assault. The shooting happened Sunday afternoon outside a store in Fayette Mall. Police say the shooting appears to have followed a verbal altercation between Hardin and 17-year-old Kenneth Wayne Bottoms Jr., who was killed. Police say the two wounded in the shooting were believed to be uninvolved bystanders. It’s not clear if Hardin has an attorney.