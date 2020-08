Lobster fisher’s pro-Trump speech sets off political spat

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A Maine lobster fisher spoke in favor of President Donald Trump’s trade policies during the Republican National Convention on Tuesday, earning a rebuke from the state’s Democratic party, which faults Trump for hurting the industry. Swan Island lobster harvester Jason Joyce said he was skeptical of Trump in 2016 and didn’t support him then, but he has since come around because of the president’s trade deals. He referenced last week’s announcement that the European Union agreed to drop its 8% tariff on U.S. lobsters for the next five years and work to make that move permanent.