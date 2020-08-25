Lebanon’s central bank may stop supporting basic subsidies

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s central bank governor says the bank cannot continue using its foreign currency reserves to finance trade, signaling he may no longer be able to sustain subsidies on basic goods. In an interview with the French edition of the Saudi-owned Arab News published Tuesday, Riad Salameh said the Central Bank “is not the state” and cannot be blamed for everything. “Let those in charge take the necessary measures,” he says. The central bank is believed to have around $18 billion in foreign currency reserves — down from $20 billion in April — which it has been using to support basic imports of fuel, wheat and medicine at a stable price after the currency collapsed.