Lawsuit seeks repeal of Wisconsin governor’s mask mandate

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A lawsuit has been filed by a conservative law firm that seeks overturn Wisconsin’s statewide mask mandate issued by Gov. Tony Evers. The lawsuit filed by Tuesday in Polk County Circuit Court by the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty on behalf of three western Wisconsin residents argues that Evers did not have the legal authority to issue the order. It took effect Aug. 1 and is scheduled to run until Sept. 28. Wisconsin is one of 34 states with such an order designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Several other state orders also face legal challenges. Two Polk County residents and one in St. Croix County filed the lawsuit.