How to keep kids in masks while at school

(WAOW) -- Keeping a mask on or having one available has become easier for many adults across the nation during the coronavirus pandemic.

For many kids getting ready to go back to school their first day outfit will likely include wearing a mask.

However, keeping a mask on for a full school day might be tough for some kids, but there are tips to prepare them as they go back to school.

"My daughter is a girly girl she likes to dress up we got all the masks she was involved in the buying process got to pick out the colors and prints," said Chelsey Daubner, a Rothschild mom.

Daubner is a mom of two, and this year there is a lot that will go into first day jitters.

However she said she is confident her kids will keep their masks on.

"My son thinks he is a super hero when he wears his he loves spider man and we told him 'if you wear your mask and you keep it on you are saving the world,'" Daubner said.

Inside a class room, kids are encouraged to keep their masks on even if they are six feet or 12 feet apart.

"It is similar to our approach with other things when we are teaching kids new things its about frequent positive reminders and making it fun," said Craig Broeren the superintendent of Wisconsin Rapids School District.

For students in Wisconsin Rapids Public Schools teachers will be able to give students a break from wearing masks by taking them outside.

"Forgetting to wear your mask, or simply making a mistake, is not something kids ever get in trouble for in this pandemic, that is no different," Broeren said.

For parents, experts say you want to make the mask wearing an encouraging act.

"Be a good role model as parents and adults, don't complain about wearing it," said Dr. Jason Chan with Aspirus Pediatrics.

Dr. Chan said you want to make sure your kid has a mask they feel comfortable in and for the next few days increase the amount of time they keep it on.

He also said we always encourage kids to share their things but in this case, masks should be considered germ catchers and not something to share.