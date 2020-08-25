Kayaker reunites author with message in a bottle from 1985

MILTON, Del. (AP) — A kayaker who discovered a message in a bottle floating in a Delaware river was able to reunite the letter with the woman who wrote it 35 years ago. Brad Wachsmuth told WBOC-TV this week he thought the bottle bobbing in the Broadkill River was a piece of trash when he spotted it a few days after Tropical Storm Isaias swept through the area this month. But Wachsmuth’s friend noticed something inside and the two fished out the letter written by Cathi Riddle from 1985. The Milton Historical Society put Wachsmuth in touch with Riddle, who still lived just miles away in Milton. He returned the letter Thursday.