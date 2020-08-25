Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s son charged with stabbing neighbor

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — The son of basketball legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has been charged in California with stabbing a neighbor with a hunting knife during an argument over trash cans. The Orange County district attorney’s office says 28-year-old Adam Abdul-Jabbar of San Clemente was charged Tuesday with assault with a deadly weapon and carrying a dirk or dagger. Prosecutors say he stabbed his 60-year-old neighbor during a June dispute. Authorities say the man suffered a fractured skull and nearly died from blood loss. Abdul-Jabbar’s attorney, Shawn Holley, tells the Orange County Register the neighbor started the altercation and it was Abdul-Jabbar who called police.