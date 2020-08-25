Kansas candidate who admitted to revenge porn back in race

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A 19-year-old Kansas House candidate who admitted to engaging in revenge porn and harassing girls online has reversed his decision to abandon a campaign that has seen him disavowed by many fellow Democrats. Aaron Coleman, of Kansas City, Kansas, said Tuesday that many of the people who voted for him in the Democratic primary over veteran state Rep. Stan Frownfelter urged him not to drop out. Coleman prevailed by 14 votes. Coleman said in a June Facebook post that allegations of online bullying, blackmail and revenge porn were true but the behavior was that of “a sick and troubled” 14-year-old.