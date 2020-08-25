Hong Kong police arrest 2 opposition lawmakers over protests

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong police have arrested 16 people on charges related to anti-government protests last year, including two opposition lawmakers. Pro-democracy legislators Ted Hui and Lam Cheuk-ting were arrested early Wednesday, according to posts on their Facebook pages. The post on Lam’s Facebook page said he had been arrested on charges of conspiring with others to damage property and obstructing the course of justice during a protest in July 2019. The post on Hui’s Facebook page did not make clear the exact charges he was facing. The two were arrested along with 14 others in relation to protests last year, according to a police official who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk to the press.