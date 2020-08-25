High E. Coli advisories in place at two Vilas County beaches

Vilas County (WAOW) -- The Vilas County Public Health Department is posting high E. Coli advisories at Big Arbor Vitae Lake and Hunter Lake beaches.

They say there's also been blue-green algae seen not far from the Big Arbor Vitae Lake beach.

In a Facebook post, the department said it's on the way to post the advisories, and if blue-green aglae is found, they'll close the beach.

"If an advisory or closure is posted, the beach is resampled the next day, and sampling will continue until bacteria levels are at a safe level for swimming," the post said.

According to the department, E. Coli contamination of the water can come from a number of sources, including waterfowl, dirty diapers, dogs and rain water runoff.

For the latest info on beach water quality, visit here.