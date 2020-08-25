BREAKING: Gov. Evers declares state of emergency after two nights of vandalism and unrest

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW) -- Gov. Tony Evers today signed Executive Order #86 declaring a state of emergency following protests in communities across Wisconsin.

Executive Order #86 proclaims a state of emergency in Wisconsin, directs state agencies to continue assisting the state response, and calls to state active duty additional elements of the Wisconsin National Guard to support first responders and protect critical infrastructure and cultural institutions.

The state of emergency declaration comes shortly after Gov. Evers released a statement regarding protests in Wisconsin last night.



On Monday, Gov. Evers announced that he authorized the Wisconsin National Guard to help protect critical infrastructure and assist in maintaining public safety and the ability of individuals to peacefully protest in Kenosha County. Today he is increasing support in Kenosha County to 250 members and will continue to adjust to meet local needs.

The National Guard will not be used to impede with the right to peacefully protest, but will support law enforcement and first responders in Kenosha.