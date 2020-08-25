Giannis Antetokounmpo named Defensive Player of the Year

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year, the league announced Tuesday.

It's the first time he's won the award. He came in second in last year's voting.

Giannis won in a landslide, amassing 75 first place votes from a panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters.

Los Angeles forward Anthony Davis received 14 of the remaining first place votes and finished second, while Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz, who'd won the previous two years, came in third.

Antetokounmpo joins Michael Jordan, Hakeem Olajuwon, David Robinson and Kevin Garnett as the only others to be named MVP and Defensive Player of the Year in their careers.

In games played through March 11, Antetokounmpo led the Bucks to the NBA’s best defensive rating as they allowed 101.6 points per 100 possessions. With Antetokounmpo on the court, Milwaukee allowed only 96.5 points per 100 possessions, the lowest defensive rating among the more than 300 players who averaged at least 15.0 minutes per game.