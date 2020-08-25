Gene sleuths suggests wide virus spread from Boston meeting

NEW YORK (AP) — A meeting at a hotel in Boston last February may have ignited the spread of the pandemic virus to some 19,000 people in the area, a new study suggests. A researcher said Tuesday that a distinctive genetic marker was found in virus recovered from people who were linked to the meeting. Scientists used that marker to look for spread into four Boston-area counties. The 19,000 figure is just a back-of-the-envelope estimate rather than a rigorously derived conclusion. The meeting, put on by a biotech company, had previously been linked to more than 90 cases.