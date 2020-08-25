Future of monster truck show in Wausau in question

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- The future of a monster truck show in Wausau is now in question.

When it came time to discuss that agenda item, Mayor Katie Rosenberg pulled it from the agenda and there was no discussion about it.

Our media partners at WSAU Radio reported that the Public Health and Safety Committee(PHSC) approved the license by a 3-1 vote last week.

Organizers said during that meeting that they will limit ticket sales and post signs to encourage social distancing, while also making more hand washing and sanitizing stations available for guests.

Capacity would be limited between 3,000 and 4,000 people.

Races are scheduled to be held at 1:30 and 7:30 pm Saturday August 29. While the license didn't get approved by council, the website for the show appears to still be selling tickets.