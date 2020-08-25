Frustrated NBA players wonder again whether they should play

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — NBA players had to weigh whether restarting the season and playing basketball aided or distracted from their calls for social justice reform. Those discussions are starting again. With the second round set to begin Thursday when Toronto plays Boston, players from both teams say there have been discussions about whether they should boycott games following the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin. Players say they are frustrated that their message has weakened now that the playoffs have begun. They are trying to find ways to keep the discussion going and wondering what more they can do.