French troops stay in Mali after coup, no end in sight

PARIS (AP) — Less than two months ago, French President Emmanuel Macron, standing with five West African leaders, said that “we are all convinced that victory is possible” in the war against terrorism spearheaded by France in 2013. Today, one of the five leaders has vanished from the picture postcard meant to portray unity in the vast lands that once were France’s former colonies. Mali’s president was ousted last week in a coup. But Macron doggedly refuses to withdraw France’s 5,100 troops even though allies and enemies are now unclear and victory looks like a desert mirage.