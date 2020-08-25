Four area schools receive WIAA Award of Excellence

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- Four area schools were named recipients of the WIAA's Award of Excellence, the organization announced Tuesday.

Marshfield, Merrill, Northland Pines and Wausau West were all recognized.

The award promotes and recognizes the efforts and achievements of schools in the areas of sportsmanship, ethics, integrity, leadership and character. Schools and athletics administrators experienced unique and additional challenges this year with school closures and the cancelation of high school activities in the spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic.