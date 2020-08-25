Florida school shooting case remains in limbo

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The death penalty case against Nikolas Cruz in the 2018 massacre at a Florida high school remains in limbo. At a brief hearing Tuesday, no decisions were made on a trial date amid continuing obstacles because of the coronavirus pandemic. Cruz’s defense lawyers say they have almost no access to him in jail, nor do defense experts they insist must see him to build a case. No trial date has been set. The 21-year-old Cruz is charged with killing 17 people and wounding 17 others during a Valentine’s Day 2018 rampage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.