First fall plant sale at Monk Botanical Gardens

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Monk Botanical Gardens launched it's first-ever fall plant sale this week.

Unlike the gardens' typical plant sale, this one is both online and taking place in the fall.

Event Coordinator Elise Schuler said the pandemic has shaped this and other innovations at the garden. "I don't think we would have tried it this year had it not been for doing the sale online in the spring, seeing how well it worked, she said."

Prices range from $9 to $25 and all proceeds go back into the gardens.

