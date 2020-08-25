FDA approves emergency use of plasma as COVID-19 treatment

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- The FDA has issued emergency use authorization of blood plasma as a potential COVID-19 treatment.

Aspirus Wausau Hospital could soon be part of that treatment, according to Melissa Marquardt, the transfusion safety officer.

The treatment would involve taking plasma from patients who had already had COVID-19 and built up antibodies against the virus. It would then be transfused into another COVID patient to help treat their illness.

Marquardt said the hospital could be ready for wider use of the treatment soon.

"We're still on track, I believe, to start treatments within the next month I would say, to be able to provide treatments here," she said.

The treatment is still in early stages of research, and the extent of its effectiveness is still unknown.