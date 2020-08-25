Facing 2nd virus wave, Spain tracks infections with soldiers

MADRID (AP) — Under strain from Europe’s fastest growing wave of coronavirus contagion, the Spanish government has cleared the way for more localized lockdowns and deployed the military to bolster the country’s faltering attempts to trace infections. With more than 400,000 infections since the onset of the epidemic, Spain is grappling to rein on uncontrolled transmission of the virus. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has offered 2,000 soldiers trained in contact tracing, which experts have identified as one of the country’s weakest points. The prime minister says the infection rate is “preoccupying,” but he called it “far from the situation in mid-March,” when its government imposed the state of emergency. At least 28,800 people have died in the country with the virus.