Facebook blocks group that discusses Thai monarchy

BANGKOK (AP) — Facebook has blocked in Thailand a group with more than a million members that engages in open discussion about the Thai monarchy, an institution that is staunchly protected from criticism by strict laws. The Facebook group, “Royalist Marketplace,” was blocked late Monday after the social media giant bowed to pressure from the Thai government. Facebook said that while people in Thailand can no longer access the page, it is still available in other places, adding that the company plans to “legally challenge” the government’s request. The man who created the group bemoaned the decision, and quickly set up a similar Facebook group that already has hundreds of thousands of members.