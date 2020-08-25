Dozens rally in Wausau in support of Jacob Blake

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- A few dozen people rallied in Wausau Tuesday afternoon to show support for Jacob Blake.

Blake was shot by police officers early Sunday evening. Video from a neighbor surfaced showing him shot while he was walking away from police. It sparked outrage across the nation.

Protests and riots have taken place across the state.

People gathered outside the Marathon County Courthouse with signs that read "Black Lives Matter."

"As always black lives matter today, they mattered earlier in the summer, and we're standing here to show solidarity with the black people in this community and also with the black folks in Kenosha," said one of the rally organizers Kayley McColley.

The Kenosha police officers that were involved in the incident are now on administrative leave.