Crews hoping to keep momentum in California wildfire battles

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters aided by weather and reinforcements are hoping to continue their progress against California wildfires that have killed at least seven people and ravaged counties in the San Francisco Bay Area and wine country. Forecasters on Monday lifted a warning about dry lightning and strong winds that could have sparked more fires, and officials say calmer weather may continue holding on Tuesday. Three northern fires have burned more than 1,200 homes and other buildings. The deadliest and most destructive of those fires is now 25% contained.