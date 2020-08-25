Chances of scattered storms continue

Warm and humid conditions will continue for the next couple of days and there will be some scattered storms at times. The weather will not cool down and settle down too much until the weekend.

Today: Variable clouds and still humid with a chance of spotty showers or storms.

High: 83 Wind: Becoming SE 5-10

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of scattered storms, mainly north and northeast of Marathon county.

Low: 63 Wind: SE 5-10

Wednesday: Hazy sun, breezy and quite warm.

High: 89 Wind: SW 10-20

A warm front will be lifting northward through the area today and it will produce some scattered clouds and maybe a few spotty showers and storms. The weather will continue to be warm but perhaps a degree or two cooler than yesterday with highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds will turn to the southeast at 5 to 10 mph. The warm front will be in the Northwoods tonight and that could produce a few more storms, otherwise central and southern parts of the area will only have scattered clouds and mild temps dropping into the 60s.

The wind will shift to the southwest on Wednesday and this will warm things up even more. Highs will range from the mid 80s in the far north to low 90s in the south. It will also be humid, so it will really feel like the middle of Summer again. Most of the day will be dry, then a weak cool front moving in from the north could spark a couple of storms toward evening in the Northwoods. A widely scattered shower or storm might even reach central Wisconsin by Thursday morning.

There is a small chance of showers or storms on Thursday but for the most part, it will be mainly dry until later Thursday night into Friday morning. This is when a low pressure system will move through and bring a good chance of rain and storms, the heaviest being in the southern half of the area. After high temps in the 80s on Thursday, the temperature will drop into the 70s for Friday.

Later Friday afternoon the weather will dry up and then it looks like a good weekend ahead. The weather should be less humid on Saturday and Sunday with patchy clouds and highs in the low to mid 70s.

Have an excellent Tuesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 a.m. 25-August-2020

On this date in weather history: 2005 - Katrina becomes a hurricane just before landfall in south Florida between Hallandale Beach and North Miami Beach. Maximum sustained winds at the time of landfall were near 80 mph. There were eleven fatalities in South Florida, including four by falling trees. More than 1.3 million customers lost electrical services, and preliminary insured loss estimates ranged from $600 million to $2 billion in the state of Florida (Associated Press).