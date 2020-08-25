Castillo expected to start for Cincinnati against Milwaukee

Cincinnati Reds (11-16, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (12-15, third in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Luis Castillo (0-3, 4.44 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 36 strikeouts) Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (1-2, 3.23 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds visit the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday.

The Brewers went 45-31 in division play in 2019. Milwaukee hit .246 as a team with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 17 total triples last season.

The Reds finished 33-43 against NL Central Division opponents in 2019. Cincinnati hit .244 as a team with 3.0 extra base hits per game and 227 total home runs last year.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

INJURIES: Brewers: Corey Knebel: (left hamstring), Justin Grimm: (hand), Ray Black: (shoulder).

Reds: Pedro Strop: (groin), Matt Bowman: (right elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.