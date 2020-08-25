Burger King operator in China fined over expired ingredients

BEIJING (AP) — The operator of six Burger King outlets in southern China has been required to pay more than $400,000 in fines and other penalties for using expired food in an incident publicized by state TV. One of the outlets in the city of Nanchang was criticized on July 16 on an annual consumer protection program that in past years has focused on foreign auto, smartphone and other brands. The market regulator in Nanchang says the operator was fined $132,600 and “illegal income” was confiscated, raising the total to $407,000. Food safety is especially sensitive in China following scandals over tainted, fake or shoddy milk, drugs and other products that injured or killed consumers.