Biden campaign ‘flooding the zone’ with celebrity backers

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Joe Biden has used a veritable hit parade of movie and TV stars, pop icons and sports standouts to raise money and energize audiences online with in-person presidential campaigning suspended by the cornavrius. Presidential candidates routinely enlist celebrities to bolster their national appeal. But Biden’s campaign has begun scheduling even more frequent online events with lesser-known, current and former officials from all levels of government. Biden’s campaign often pairs them with his highest-profile backers at events where Biden himself isn’t present, hoping to blur the lines between policy and pop culture appeal.