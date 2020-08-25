Army chief: Suicide bombers behind deadly Philippine attacks

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine army chief says two Islamic militants who blew themselves up were responsible for the bombings that killed at least 14 people and wounded 75 more in the country’s worst extremist attack this year. Military officials initially said the first of two explosions that rocked Jolo town in the southern province of Sulu on Monday was caused by a bomb rigged to a motorcycle, while the second blast was a female suicide bomber. Army commanding general Cirilito Sobejana, however, says an initial investigation, along with witness accounts and security camera video, showed the first explosion was also set off by a suicide attacker.