Area girl battling cancer checks another item off her bucket list

Wittenberg WIS. (WAOW) - For 10-year-old Claire Hornby, this pandemic has been used as a time to complete items on her bucket list.

Claire is battling an inoperable brain tumor and wants to make each and every moment count.

Which is why a bucket list comes in handy. It keeps Claire exploring and trying new and fun things.

One of the things Claire has always wanted to do is swim with dolphins.

The pandemic has made that item a little bit harder to check-off, but it didn't mean something similar couldn't happen.

On Tuesday evening, Claire's family and friends gathered at the Darwin E. Smith Community Aquatic Center in Wittenberg.

The bunch was able to have the pool to themselves for awhile, swimming with a dolphin balloon and even dolphin noises played throughout the center.

It was a memorable moment for the family, to say the least. Especially, for Claire.

" I think it's just that feeling of freedom in being able to move again, and so it was really a powerful moment and we're really grateful for the Wittenberg folks here and for Rudy for hosting it," Kirsten Hornby, Claire's mother said.

If you're interested in supporting Claire and awareness of childhood cancer, Kirsten is taking donations for ribbons outside her house in Wausau: 2111 Eau Claire Blvd.

You can also donate to Claire's GoFundMe page.