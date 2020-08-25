All or Nothing Midday Draw $100,000 Top Prize Won Winning ticket sold in Rhinelander

MADISON (WAOW) – All or Nothing hit it big on August 23, 2020, when a player matched 11 of 11 numbers to win the $100,000 top prize during the Midday drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's recently-launched twice daily drawings.

The lucky winner purchased the ticket at Lincoln Fuel BP (2141 Lincoln St.) in Rhinelander.

Since the Lottery added a second daily drawing to three of its Lotto games, Pick 3, Pick 4, and All or Nothing, players can play in two drawings each day—the first one after 1:30 p.m. (Midday drawing) and the second after 9 p.m. (Evening drawing).

This All or Nothing top prize winner is the first one for the game during the Midday draw.

Retailers receive a 2 percent winning incentive for any prize $600 and above. Lincoln Fuel BP will receive $2,000 winning incentive.

There have been 39 All or Nothing $100,000 top prize winners since the game debuted in April 2019.

All or Nothing players can win the $100,000 top prize by matching 0/11 numbers or by matching 11/11 numbers.

Of the 39 top prize winners, 62 percent of those winners matched 0 of the 11 numbers and 38 percent of the winners matched all 11 of the numbers.

For information on claiming prizes, players should visit wilottery.com/winners/claim-prize.