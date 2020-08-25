Alibaba’s Ant Group files for IPO in Hong Kong, Shanghai

HONG KONG (AP) — Ant Group, the financial technology arm of e-commerce giant Alibaba Group, is filing for a dual listing in Hong Kong and Shanghai, in what would likely be the world’s largest initial public stock offering since the coronavirus pandemic began. The initial public offering will be the first dual listing on the Hong Kong stock exchange and Shanghai’s STAR Market. The company did not disclose the timetable of its public offering or the valuation that it is seeking in a filing with the stock exchange. Ant Group said it plans to use the funds raised from the listing to expand its service offerings, invest in research and development as well as to expand its payments business internationally.