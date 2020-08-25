Alaska attorney general quits after texts with woman surface

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Attorney General Kevin Clarkson has resigned after text messages he sent to a female state employee were revealed. Clarkson submitted his resignation letter Tuesday to Gov. Mike Dunleavy, who said Clarkson admitted to workplace conduct that the Republican governor called “deeply disappointing.” The Anchorage Daily News reports that Clarkson sent the woman 558 texts in about a month about food, movies, books and even attempts by Clarkson’s wife to get a visa for her son to leave Colombia. Clarkson says he gave the employee a kiss on the top of the head at work. The woman said she was uncomfortable with the contact and reported it to her supervisor.