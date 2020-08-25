20 years later, ‘Bring It On’ still gets the cheers

The teen cheerleading comedy “Bring It On” has been defying expectations for 20 years. Not only was the Kirsten Dunst and Gabrielle Union competitive cheerleading satire a hit of its time making $90 million on a $10 million budget, but two decades later is just as relevant as ever for its prescient themes and young fans, like “Cheer” favorite Jerry Harris. On the anniversary of its 2000 release, The Associated Press spoke to screenwriter Jessica Bendinger and director Peyton Reed about making “Bring It On,” which was their first movie, why it still resonates and what they wish they could change.