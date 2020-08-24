WWII surrender ceremony in Hawaii limited to local veterans

HONOLULU (AP) — A Pearl Harbor ceremony in Hawaii marking the 75th anniversary of World War II will only feature veterans living in Hawaii after organizers limited those who can attend over coronavirus concerns. The plan before Friday was to allow some 200 people, mostly World War II veterans from across the United States, to gather on the battleship USS Missouri to mark the occasion. But officials limited those who could attend due to concerns over travel. In all, about 50 people will attend. Organizers are working on new ways to honor those left out in a virtual setting.