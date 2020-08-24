Wife of ex-California congressman sentenced for corruption

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The wife of former California Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter has been sentenced in to eight months of home confinement in a corruption case that ended her husband’s career. Government prosecutors noted in U.S. court Monday that Margaret Hunter cooperated with the prosecution. Her confinement was ordered to begin immediately. She pleaded guilty last year to a single corruption count involving the couple’s misuse of more than $150,000 in campaign funds for trips, dinners, clothes and other personal expenses. Duncan Hunter was sentenced earlier this year to 11 months in prison after pleading guilty. He represented a San Diego County district and was a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump.