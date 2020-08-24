WHO: Children aged 6-to-11 should wear masks at times, too

GENEVA (AP) — Just as millions of children head back to school, the World Health Organization says those aged 6 to 11 should wear masks in some cases to help fight the spread of coronavirus. The U.N. health agency says it depends on whether COVID-19 transmission is widespread in the area where the child lives and other factors. The recommendations presented Monday follow the widespread belief that children aged under 12 are not considered as likely to propagate the virus as much as adults. WHO said kids under age 6 should not wear masks, while those 12 to 18 should wear them just like adults should — notably in cases where physical distancing cannot be ensured and in areas of high transmission.