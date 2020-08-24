What we know about the Republican National Convention and how to watch

CHARLOTTE, NC. (WAOW) -- The 2020 Republican National Convention is set to begin Monday with mostly virtual events on tap.

Details of the events are scarce at this point. A full schedule of events has not been released, but a list of speakers has. Those speakers include two from the Schofield area: John Peterson and Debbie Flood, speaking on Tuesday and Thursday respectively.

Former Governor Scott Walker is expected to give a speech nominating Vice President Mike Pence.

President Donald Trump, along with First Lady Melania Trump, are expected to speak from the White House in Washington D.C. Republican delegates will meet in Charlotte to conduct convention business. President Trump will speak nightly.

The theme of the convention is "Honoring the Great American Story."

The 2020 Democratic National Convention, which was also mostly virtual, wrapped up last week. It include several speeches from prominent Democrats like former President Barack Obama, former First Lady Michelle Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Speaker Nancy Pelosi and many more.

