Wausau School District learning hubs will help students without internet access

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Due to COVID-19 the Wausau School District (WSD) has decided to start the fall semester virtually. But they're doing so with lessons learned from the spring.

One of the big changes this fall will be learning hubs for students that don't have access to internet at home.

Hubs will be located at each school as necessary. Students that are identified as needing the access to a hub will attend at their own school.

Families in the district are asked to fill our the internet access survey to determine whether or not their students need to use the hub. The survey can be found on the district's website or you can call your child's school for more information.

"[Students] will bring their own district issued devices into those hubs and participate in the school day the same that any other student would from home," said WSD Director of Technology and Media Services Jon Euting. "They'll interact with their teachers online, they'll use the school devices and platforms and be engaged in daily learning."

The district said paraeducators and support staff will be on site to supervise. Staff will also make sure health precautions are in place at each hub.

"We're going to do everything we can to prevent COVID-19. That includes social distancing and wearing masks as well," said WSD Marketing and Communications Coordinator Diana White.

There is also the potential for the hubs to expand. By September 15, the hubs could expand to include students with learning needs that can't be met virtually.

If that goes well, then the hubs would be expanded further, allowing groups of students and teachers to meet and do classwork that can't be replicated at home.

Each expansion of the hub is dependent on the COVID-19 situation.