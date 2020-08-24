US signals it will deport Colombian warlord to Italy

MIAMI (AP) — Attorneys for the Justice Department signaled the U.S. would deport to Italy within the next two weeks a former Colombian paramilitary warlord despite a last-minute challenge by the South American nation to seek his extradition. The announcement came in a hearing Monday in Washington, DC federal court in which Salvatore Mancuso was seeking a judge’s order to force Attorney General William Barr to immediately remove him to Italy after completing a 12-year narcotics sentence in March. Mancuso is the former top commander of the United Defense Forces of Colombia. U.S. authorities ordered his removal to Italy in April but it has been stuck ever since. In Monday’s hearing U.S. attorneys said they expected to remove Mancuso by Sept. 4.