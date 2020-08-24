UPDATE: Kenosha County issues curfew after police shooting draws crowds

KENOSHA (WKOW) -- Authorities are investigating after a police officer shot someone while responding to a domestic incident Sunday evening.

According to a news release from Kenosha police, officers were called to the 2800 block of 48th Street shortly after 5 p.m.

Police say the person who was shot was airlifted to a hospital in Milwaukee after officers provided aid. That person is in serious condition.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is now handling the investigation into the shooting.

Video shared on social media Sunday night shows officers pointing guns at a man as he walks to a car. As the man leans over behind the driver's door, an officer grabs his shirt and fires multiple shots.

Our Milwaukee affiliate WISN-TV confirmed the video is connected to the same incident.

Gov. Tony Evers released a statement Sunday night after the incident, naming the man who was hurt in the shooting:

“Tonight, Jacob Blake was shot in the back multiple times, in broad daylight, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Kathy and I join his family, friends, and neighbors in hoping earnestly that he will not succumb to his injuries. While we do not have all of the details yet, what we know for certain is that he is not the first Black man or person to have been shot or injured or mercilessly killed at the hands of individuals in law enforcement in our state or our country. We stand with all those who have and continue to demand justice, equity, and accountability for Black lives in our country—lives like those of George Floyd, of Breonna Taylor, Tony Robinson, Dontre Hamilton, Ernest Lacy, and Sylville Smith. And we stand against excessive use of force and immediate escalation when engaging with Black Wisconsinites. I have said all along that although we must offer our empathy, equally important is our action. In the coming days, we will demand just that of elected officials in our state who have failed to recognize the racism in our state and our country for far too long.”

A large crowd gathered at the site of the shooting Sunday night and some confronted officers.

Kenosha County declared a state of emergency curfew that's in effect until 7 a.m. Monday, urging people to leave the streets to stay safe.