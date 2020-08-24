UN cautions that virus plasma treatment still experimental

LONDON (AP) — The World Health Organization is cautioning that using blood plasma from COVID-19 survivors to treat other patients is still considered an experimental therapy. The United Nations agency said Monday that preliminary study results are inconclusive and more rigorous research is underway. On Sunday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized what’s called “emergency use” of the treatment under its special powers to speed the availability of promising experimental drugs. The U.S. action isn’t the same as a full approval. Scientists fear that boost will make it even harder to get COVID-19 patients to enroll in the studies needed to show if it really works.