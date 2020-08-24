U.N. nuclear agency head visits Iran amid US sanctions push

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — The head of the U.N.’s atomic watchdog agency has arrived in Iran to press for access to sites where authorities are thought to have stored or used undeclared nuclear material. The visit comes as the U.S. is pushing to “snapback” U.N. sanctions on Iran for allegedly violating its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. The Trump administration unilaterally withdrew from that agreement more than two years ago. Russia, China, Britain, France and Germany, the other signatories to the deal, have declared the U.S. action illegal. The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency will meet with Iranian officials on Tuesday and Wednesday.