Two scams reported in Tomahawk

TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WAOW) -- Tomahawk residents reported two scams last week: a computer scam and a social security scam.

A couple in the Town of Bradley were almost the victims of a computer scam. According to police, the resident was contacted by someone claiming they could speed up the man's computer for a low price. The caller was allowed access to the computer.

Then the scammer reportedly sent fake screen shots to the victim showing the victims bank accounts with zero balance, saying he would return some of the money if the victim sent gift cards.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office was able to contact two banks in Tomahawk, who were able to secure the accounts and assure the victim that no money was lost to the scammer.

An 80-year-old Tomahawk man became the victim of a Social Security Scam on Friday.

The victim got a call from someone claiming to be from the Social Security Office and requested the victims social security number.

The number was given to the caller, who then advised the victim to obtain $3,500 in Walmart gift cards. Police say the victim obtained the cards and gave the card numbers to the scammer.

The call originated from 213-529-9367.