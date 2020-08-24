Trump renominated as GOP presidential candidate

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump has been renominated as the GOP's presidential candidate.

Republicans made it official during a scaled-back roll call vote on Monday at the Charlotte Convention Center in North Carolina.

Trump faces a difficult fight for reelection as he continues to deal with the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed about 177,000 people in the United States, ravaged the economy and upended nearly all aspects of life.

The president's bid for a second term also continues to be shadowed by protests throughout the nation over police brutality and racial injustice.

Now that delegates have completed the task of formally renominating Trump, much of the remaining convention business will shift to the Washington, D.C., area. Trump is scheduled to deliver his acceptance speech from the White House South Lawn on Thursday evening.

Democrats nominated former Vice President Joe Biden as their presidential candidate at their all-virtual convention last week.